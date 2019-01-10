Trio robs The Mack Bar and Grill at gunpoint: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for three men who held up over a dozen people at a south city restaurant late Wednesday night.

According to investigators, it happened around 10 p.m. at The Mack Bar and Grill at the corner of Macklind and Murdoch avenues in the Southampton neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows three young men wearing masks crossing Macklind just minutes before the hold-ups in the heart of the Macklind District.

The Macklind District is home to a growing a collection of shops, restaurants, bars, and an auto repair.

“It’s too good of an area for crime to happen like this,” said Tom Bess, owner of Tom Bess Automotive, which has been an anchor of the district for 17 years.

The suspects had firearms and stole money from The Mack’s cash register, as well as the employees and patrons, police said.

When the suspects ran off, a victim followed down a nearby alley. A suspect pointed a gun at him and the victim fired three shots, fearing for his life, police said. It was unclear whether the suspect was hit.

Less than an hour earlier, three suspects wearing masks held up the Dollar Tree store in the 3600 block of S. Kingshighway Boulevard, about a mile away.

The suspects robbed a customer and stole money from a safe, workers said. One worker was forced to the floor at gunpoint.

Three men also tried to rob a teenager who was getting gas at a nearby QT, residents said. Police happened to pull in at the time and the suspects ran off.

Police have yet to say whether they believe the cases were connected.