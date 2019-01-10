Winter storm could bring 5″-7″ of snow to St. Louis from Friday through Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the St. Louis area Friday afternoon until early Sunday morning. Accumulating snow is likely for the entire FOX 2 viewing area. Their current forecast model calls for 5"-7" inches snow. The highest amounts centered from east central Missouri into southwest Illinois.

Parts of central and southeast Missouri could see some accumulating sleet on Friday afternoon and evening. Drivers may face some issues during the Friday evening rush hour commute. Please check our traffic page for the latest travel information or download our app for updates on your mobile device.

FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that the precipitation will come into the area from the southwest Friday. It will likely start as a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. However, the precipitation will be falling into fairly dry surface air which will result in evaporative cooling and a pretty rapid transition to all snow for most of the area.

Snow will be pretty intense Friday evening into Friday night. That is when a good portion of the forecast accumulations will occur. However, additional snow. is expected to continue through the day Saturday and possibly last all the way into Sunday, before winding down.

Higgins says that the total snow accumulation may range 4-8" across the entire viewing area. There is some potential for higher amounts if the snow intensity picks up a bit more Saturday night, as some data suggests.

Temperatures will be in the 20's to low 30's for the entire event, but winds will not be all that strong. So, blowing and drifting do not appear to be a major concern at this time.

Overall, this has the potential to be a moderate to high impact winter weather event that impacts travel over a large area of Missouri and Illinois this weekend.

