Crews work to clear snow covered roads in southern Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Department of Transportation officials say that Metro East roads are snow covered. The snow is expected to continue to fall throughout the night.

A mix of sleet and snow has been falling Friday afternoon. With several inches of snow forecast for Friday and Saturday IDOT crews were proactive by pretreating roads.

Now more than 200 IDOT trucks are out plowing and spreading rock salt. Interstates and state roads are treated first.

The National Weather Service forecast has sleet accumulations of around 1/3 of an inch and a light glaze of ice in southern Illinois.

