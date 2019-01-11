MARYLAND HEIGHTS. Mo. - Slick conditions probably to blame for this van sliding into a lake off of Ball Drive near Page in Maryland Heights. The driver was on top of the van when he was rescued from the water.
Driver rescued from top of van after slide into lake
-
Man rescued after becoming trapped under ice in frozen lake
-
Arrest warrants issued for 4 who got trapped in abandoned West Virginia mine
-
They went into an abandoned mine to steal copper, police say. Then they got trapped.
-
Wentzville GM plant spared cutbacks
-
At least 35 people are dead and dozens are missing after a boat accident in Uganda
-
-
Bear cub with bucket on its head rescued after 3 days
-
Arrest made in Maryland Heights Schnucks robbery
-
Kemoll’s leaving downtown for Westport Plaza
-
Metro’s Most Wanted: Bold thieves breaking into cars and stealing credit cards
-
4-year-old killed in head-on collision in St. Peters
-
-
Pinot’s Palette at the Meadows at Lake St. Louis
-
Father of 5 stabbed to death in apparent road rage altercation
-
Police investigating 3rd case of Romanian thieves with phony credit cards, loads of cash and encoding machine