Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Traffic updates: Snow causing backups on St. Louis streets

Driver rescued from top of van after slide into lake

Posted 6:15 pm, January 11, 2019, by

MARYLAND HEIGHTS. Mo. - Slick conditions probably to blame for this van sliding into a lake off of Ball Drive near Page in Maryland Heights. The driver was on top of the van when he was rescued from the water.