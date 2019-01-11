× Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for missing Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered silver alert for a 62-year-old man named James P. Markey.

He was last seen walking away from an Arby ’s restaurant on S. Manchester Road, Brentwood, MO around 7:00 p.m. on January 10.

Markey is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green jacket and brown New Balance shoes.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, 62-year-old Markey took the shuttle bus from Briarcrest Estates Senior Living Center Thursday to the John Cochran VA Hospital. He missed the shuttle back to the Estates and took a metro bus to the Arby’s in Brentwood.

He currently suffers from Schizophrenia.

Anyone seeing Markey or has any information should immediately dial 911 or call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.