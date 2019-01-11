How much snow are we going to get this weekend? A lot more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We have a major storm. There is a Winter Storm Warning for St. Louis and surrounding counties through Sunday. Now that we are in the middle of this, a couple of things to note:

Moderate snow will continue into the early morning hours. The fact that this storm started about five hours earlier than what we thought…we have updated the potential storm totals We are looking at 6-8” by Saturday morning…then another couple of inches through the day Saturday. Totals are in the 8-12” range. The I-70 corridor is in the bullseye of 12" - including metro St. Louis. This is a heavy wet snow, and hard to lift. Good packable snow.

This is the biggest snowstorm we’ve had in 5 or 6 years. These things don’t happen a lot. The fact that we saw this storm coming a week ago is amazing.

Heaviest snowfall events in St. Louis and Columbia.

KSTL KCOU 1. 15.6 (1912-02-21) 1. 19.7 (1995-01-20) 2. 13.9 (1982-02-01) 2. 18.0 (2011-02-03) 3. 13.5 (1910-02-17) 3. 15.3 (2006-12-01) T4. 13.0 (1914-02-13) 4. 13.9 (1900-03-01) 13.0 (1978-01-17) 5. 13.1 (1993-02-25)