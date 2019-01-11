How much snow are we going to get this weekend? A lot more

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We have a major storm. There is a Winter Storm Warning for St. Louis and surrounding counties through Sunday. Now that we are in the middle of this, a couple of things to note:
- Moderate snow will continue into the early morning hours.
- The fact that this storm started about five hours earlier than what we thought…we have updated the potential storm totals
- We are looking at 6-8” by Saturday morning…then another couple of inches through the day Saturday. Totals are in the 8-12” range. The I-70 corridor is in the bullseye of 12" - including metro St. Louis.
- This is a heavy wet snow, and hard to lift. Good packable snow.
This is the biggest snowstorm we’ve had in 5 or 6 years. These things don’t happen a lot. The fact that we saw this storm coming a week ago is amazing.
Heaviest snowfall events in St. Louis and Columbia.
KSTL KCOU 1. 15.6 (1912-02-21) 1. 19.7 (1995-01-20) 2. 13.9 (1982-02-01) 2. 18.0 (2011-02-03) 3. 13.5 (1910-02-17) 3. 15.3 (2006-12-01) T4. 13.0 (1914-02-13) 4. 13.9 (1900-03-01) 13.0 (1978-01-17) 5. 13.1 (1993-02-25)