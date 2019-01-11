MoDOT bringing in extra trucks to handle heavy snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — MoDOT is out in force battling the storm.

Crews have been on the roads since earlier today when the storm started. Officials say this storm is so intense that they are calling in extra trucks from southern Missouri to help.

The situation on the roads is likely to get worse before it gets better with the amount of snow that is falling.

More than 200 MoDOT trucks are on area roads. They have also brought in six trucks from southern Missouri to help. This is heavy snow, making it a challenge to plow.

