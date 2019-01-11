× Schnucks closing early Friday due to weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Schnucks grocery stores are closing at 8pm due to the weather. The stores are expected to reopen Saturday at 6am or normal opening times.

The grocery chain tweets, “In consideration of the safety of our teammates and customers during this inclement weather, all of our Metro St. Louis stores will close tonight at 8pm.”

Some ice and several inches of snow are making area roads difficult to navigate. The storm has caused many St. Louis highways to close because of accidents.

The heaviest snowfall totals are expected Friday night into Saturday morning. The snow is expected to fall through Sunday. Snowfall totals are expected to be more than 7″ across the region.

Many St. Louis area schools and other businesses sent students and workers home early. See our full list of school, business, and church closings here.

More info: