CAHOKIA, Mo. - The Cahokia Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired shots into a home overnight.

The incident happened on St. Nicholas drive just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, the front window of the house was shot out and stray bullets also damaged a parked car in the driveway.

Several people including some children were home at the time.

No one was injured.

Man fires multiple shots into home with children inside also you will hear from the victim on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/dRZMX2OHxF — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 11, 2019