Snow is giving road crews a lot of work to do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWANSEA,Ill. - Crews across the metro-east have been preparing for this winter storm. The Illinois Department of Transportation pretreated roads and bridges to prevent any snow from bonding to the roadways. Plows can be seen out on the roads now.

District 8 Operations Engineer Joe Monroe tells FOX 2 he will have all 202 trucks out on the roads helping to treat to clear the roads. IDOT will clear the main interstates and roads. But, for many of our viewers, once they get off the roads they'll travel on local and rural roads to get home. That's where crews like the one here in st. Clair township play an important role in treating and clearing those outlying roads and subdivisions.

Highway commissioner Jim Hursey says his five-person crew put down about 75 tons of salt to prepare for today's storm. They treat 58 miles of roadways. Their plows will be hitting the township roads between 10:30pm and 11:00pm Friday. So, if you are planning to drive tonight, take your time.