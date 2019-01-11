Storm may bring 6″ to 9″ of snow to St. Louis this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We have a Winter Storm Warning for St. Louis and surrounding counties starting Friday into late Saturday and early Sunday. This is a major winter storm for the metro area that will last for about 36 hours.

The snow and snow/sleet mix (to the south and southwest) is going to move in earlier than previously anticipated. St. Louis will start to see snow around noon. Snow will increase in intensity this evening and tonight. Some of the heaviest snow will fall tonight through Saturday morning. For Saturday, snow continues for St. Louis. To the south, snow may mix in with sleet which could slightly lower accumulations in that area.

Total snow for St. Louis looks like it’ll be in the 6″ to 9″ range. Where more sleet mixes in, to the south of St. Louis, amounts will be a bit lower.

