Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, January 12-13, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, January 12-13, 2019

Schlafly Cabin Fever Festival – May sell out

Date: Saturday, January 12 Venue: Outside of Schlafly Bottleworks, Maplewood, MO

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: $40 day of

Join in an afternoon of big music, big beers and big fun with more than 40 of your favorite styles. This festival is for the true winter warriors, so bundle up and melt away those winter blues! But don’t worry, there’s plenty of bonfires, piping hot comfort foods, and our heated patio.

http://www.schlafly.com/events/cabinfever/#1514320408567-03ab37c8-364b934d-9c3d5c9a-0d53

Mississippi Valley Bike & Outdoor Expo

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 12-13 Venue: Saint Louis Union Station, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 1pm-6pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm Tickets: $12; children 12 and under are free

Browse 56,000 square feet of exhibition space and find the latest gear, services and events to help you explore outdoor recreation and fitness in the region, whether for competition purposes, for your health, or simply for enjoyment.

http://bikeandoutdoorexpo.com/

Kids Corner

Date: Saturday, January 12 Venue: Field House Museum, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm Cost: $5 and includes museum admission

Join the Field House Museum for a day of family fun! There is something for everyone between the historic house, current exhibitions, and activities. For those who would like to tour the house with smaller children, they offer our “tour buddy” stuffed animals to keep little hands busy!.

https://fieldhousemuseum.org/

ToyMan Show

Date: Sunday, January 13 Venue: Machinists Hall, St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm Admission: $5.00, Children 16 & under free

The Show is on two floors with more than 100 vendors buying / selling / trading collectible toys along with authors, comic illustrators, and cosplayers. Some of the toys represented include Hot Wheels, Star Wars, Barbie, comics, movie memorabilia, board games, action figures, die-cast cars, model kits, trading cards, and more.

http://www.toymanshow.com/

The St. Louis Black Repertory Company: Canfield Drive

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 12-13 Venue: Edison Theatre, Washington University

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday 3pm Tickets: $45.00 adults, $40.00 Seniors, $15 Students

In this World Premiere production, two high-powered news reporters from across the aisle are thrown together during a ratings frenzy in Ferguson, Missouri, following the shooting and death of Micheal Brown. Created from diverse interviews of people from around the corner and around the world.

https://www.theblackrep.org/

https://edison.wustl.edu

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Alabama Story

Date: Saturday & Sunday, January 12-13 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm, 7:00pm Tickets: $19.00-$92.00

A determined librarian and a segregationist senator face off over an innocent children’s book in 1959 Montgomery. Depicting the marriage of two rabbits – who happen to have different-colored fur – the story has Sen. E.W. Higgins calling for a book ban. But even as the pressure mounts, librarian Emily Wheelock Reed refuses to yield to censorship.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/alabama-story

Ignite Theatre Company: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Date: Saturday and Sunday, January 12-13 Venue: The Grandel Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday 7:00pm, Sunday 2:00pm Tickets: $17.50 General Admission

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated movie, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

http://www.ignitewithus.org/

Soulful Sunday with Mick Kolassa & The Taylor Made Blues Band

Date: Sunday, January 13 Venue: National Blues Museum, Downtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 4:00-7:00pm Tickets: $10 and seating is first come, first served

Combo Ticket $20 – includes admission to the concert and admission the museum.

Join Mick Kolassa & The Taylor Made Blues Band for Soulful Sunday at the National Blues Museum. Soulful Sunday shows are every Sunday from 4pm – 7pm in the Lumiere Place Legends room.

https://www.nationalbluesmuseum.org/event/soulful-sunday-with-mick-kolassa-the-taylor-made-blues-band/