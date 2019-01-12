AAA busy crews pulling out cars out of ditches after winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - All kinds of vehicles slid off roadways from the storm and that made for a very busy Saturday for tow truck drivers like AAA`s Aaron Derosier.

He responded to call after call pulling out vehicles that got stuck in the snow during the storm.

'It`s been busy obviously but we can only do so many calls at a time. So, it`s just getting to the members as fast as we can,' said Aaron.

We spent part of the day with Aaron as he helped stranded drivers.

Among Aaron`s calls was a scene on Valley Road near Strecker Road in west county.

Michael Noseff from Ellisville lost control of his Ford Focus in the storm and ran into trouble.

Michael told us, “I started sliding. I kept spinning the wheel trying to make it grab a little bit but it never did. And I kind of went off the edge of the road and hit the tree.”

Fortunately, Aaron was able to get Michael`s car out and the damage was minimal.

More good news...Michael wasn`t hurt.

Then it was on to another situation.

Tom 'Papa' Ray, a longtime DJ and owner of Vintage Vinyl, slid off the road trying to get onto Highway 40 west from 141.

“There was a car stalled, I was trying to get, I had some momentum, I was trying to get around but you know I guess you could say temptation took me and I fell,” explained Ray.

Tom wasn`t only singin` the blues about his SUV...he was also concerned about 700 records that were inside it.

But Aaron and another AAA driver recused the Volvo and the records without missing a beat.

Tom and Jeff were two of many drivers who got stuck in the snow.

Abandoned cars were everywhere, even a private company`s plow full of salt slid off the road.

The effort to clear all the vehicles...a mammoth task...but Aaron is up to challenge.

"We`ll be there," said Aaron.

Ray added, “I wish the government ran as good as AAA.”

AAA officials say the end tonight they will handle some 600 calls for pulling out cars stuck in the snow. They used some 55 trucks to do the job.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says from noon yesterday until 3pm this afternoon they handled 763 calls for service including 471 stranded drivers.

The effort the free up all of the cars that got stuck will surely go on for a while.