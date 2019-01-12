× Additional 1 to 3 inches of snowfall possible through Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS – Snow continues to fall to the north and west but we’re seeing a mix or a change to rain and freezing rain along and south of Interstate 44 in Missouri and Interstate 70 in Illinois. This includes metro St. Louis, where temperatures are just above freezing.

This is going to lead to some melting and compacting of our snow. We may also see a light glaze of ice form, especially in our southern counties, less than a tenth of an inch. Roads are already in poor shape and a little ice can lead to problems.

While the bulk of the snow has now fallen, a wintery mix will continue through tonight. There may be a couple of hours this evening as temperatures drop back below freezing and again Sunday morning as the snow begins to pull away so snowfall rates pick up a bit. It will widely vary, but another inch of snow is possible south of I-44 (MO) and I-64 (IL), while anywhere from 1 to 3 more inches may fall in metro St. Louis.

Where the temperatures stay the coldest, portions of Lincoln, Pike, Calhoun, Greene, and Macoupin counties in MO and IL may see 3 inches plus of additional snow.

Everything winds down as flurries on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Another snow storm is trying to shape up for next Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned.

