Metro East hit hard by winter storm

It looks like many around the St. Louis Metro area are hunkered down on a Saturday night.

“It’s not crowded at all. Usually, it’s like everyone and their brother and their sister are out on a Saturday night so it’s free range now,” jokes one man.

But Illinois State Police had a busy night tweeting that from 5 p.m Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday Illinois State Police Troopers assisted 783 motorists, handled 278 traffic crashes as well as one fatal crash.

Drivers say many of the major highways appear to be clear but side streets need work. As the rain and sleet continue to fall it’s making for icy conditions.

One driver says, “It’s slippery. Some roads are straight but then the side streets going back to people’s houses while working for Instacart has been kind of rough.”

IDOT is out on the roads and it has brought in extra trucks from Springfield, Illinois to assist with the cleanup.

Some drivers are braving the snow to run to the grocery store.

Schnucks stores are open after closing early Friday.

Dierbergs decided to close their doors at 8 Saturday night.

Some are turning to delivery services.

“A lot of people have been getting the vegetables and produce. It hasn’t been milk or items like that that you think people would stock up on like bread and milk.”

Others are walking to get a treat to warm them up.

But with nearly a foot of snow in some areas and not many sidewalks shoveled, it makes for a soggy walk.

“When you step in the snow it goes in pretty deep so you’re going to get stuck in it or your socks are going to get wet. It’s pretty cold. There’s a lot of snow everywhere,” says a walker.