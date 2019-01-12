Motorist still stranded on major interstates Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, Mo. - After more than 16 hours road conditions are still hazardous throughout the metro area, but traffic is finally moving Saturday morning on Interstate 44 in Valley Park, Eureka, and South County.

FOX 2 's Kim Hudson spoke with Lisa McClurg who was at I-44 and Antire in Valley Park for more than 12 hours, she has been just one exit away from going home.

McClurg said she has seen several drivers leave their cars and walk up the interstate to see what is going on.

One motorist returned with food for his car.

FOX 2 reached out to MoDOT for a response, and have not heard back yet.