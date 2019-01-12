× Report: Missouri is ‘promised land’ for polygamous community

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – For members of a polygamous community of about 400 people in rural Missouri, their enclave has always been the promised land.

The group still practices plural marriage 35 years after it was established on a 600-acre property between the towns of Humansville and Stockton in southwest Missouri

A report by The Salt Lake Tribune in collaboration with The Guardian looked at the community known as “The Ranch” to its residents and as “The Compound” to people in neighboring towns.

Community residents include people from at least three polygamous sects as well as some with fundamentalist Mormon beliefs who do not affiliate with a church.