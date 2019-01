ST. LOUIS – Missouri Departement of Transportation held a press conference Saturday morning advising residents to try and stay home to give crews more time to clear the roads.

Bob Becker said they were ahead of the winter storm and did everything they were supposed to do but the snow came down intensely and roads got slick fast, making it impossible for them to keep up.

MoDOT officials said if you have to head out to be careful and give crews plenty of room.