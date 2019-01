× Chingy bringing ‘Millennium Tour 2019’ to St. Louis

St. Louis native Chingy is bringing the Millennium Tour 2019 to the Gateway City. The tour stars boy band B2K along with Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, and The Ying Yang Twins.

They will perform at Enterprise Center on March 27th.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10am on TicketMaster.com.