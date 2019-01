× Driver kills Illinois State Trooper investigating crash

CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois State Police are mourning one of their own this morning. Trooper Christopher Lambert was hit and killed Saturday as he stopped to investigate a traffic crash.

Police say it happened on Interstate 294, about 25 miles north of Chicago. They say he was standing near the crash site.

A driver in a jeep didn’t slow down and the crash threw Lambert several feet.

The 34-year-old leaves behind a one-year-old child.