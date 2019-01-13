Four deaths and nearly 900 crashes attributed to snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -A blanket of snow across the area is pretty but dangerous. The latest staggering figures from the Missouri Highway Patrol state that they received close to 4,000 calls for service. That includes about 1,800 stranded drivers, 878 crashes with 57 injuries.

FOX 2 has learned that four people have died as a result of snow-covered Missouri roads. To be clear, none in St. Louis, but in other parts of Missouri.

You don`t have to travel far to see cars still stranded on the sides of roads this morning. Some are completely covered snow.

At this point, everyone is in recovery mode and there's still quite a bit of work that needs to be done.

This morning MoDOT is still urging drivers to stay off the roads.