From snowballs to footballs, Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer on their team in the cold

Die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fans were not going to let a little snow get in the way of their football.

The snow was falling steadily, but hot dogs were grilling and fans were tailgating just like any other game weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City faced off with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and Chiefs fans returned to the parking lots after a dominating 31-13 KC victory..

The temperature hovered at the freezing mark and there were 7 inches of snow on the ground. But the cold didn’t scare away the fans who came for the pivotal game.

The seats inside the stadium were blanketed in snow, making for a wet, cold sit for the fans inside — but they weren’t bummed.

Before the game, tailgaters flocked outside, wearing Chiefs hats and scarves, and jerseys and team jackets over layers. Pete Cervantes and dozens of others like him were cooking and cheering outside the stadium.

Cervantes at least had the cover of a tent, but others were out there without one, keeping warm next to the flames roaring on their grills.

Jaime Gallaway has been a Kansas City Chiefs fan her whole life and was finally able to get season tickets this year, she said.

“There is no way I’d miss this game in any weather,” she told CNN on Saturday.

A snowman in the stadium parking lot was dressed in the jersey of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and surrounded by team flags.

And those who weren’t at the game found creative ways to cheer on their home team.

“My husband showing his team spirit while shoveling snow this morning. Let’s go Chiefs!!” wrote Courtney Hill on Facebook. Her husband shoveled the Chiefs’ arrowhead logo out of snow in their driveway on Saturday in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

But Colts fans weren’t letting the Chiefs have all the fun. There was plenty of snow to go around. A photo on Twitter showed two young fans posing with a giant snowman, decked out in his finest Colts gear.