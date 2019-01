× Jefferson County Sheriff’s Officer investigating suspicious death

DE SOTO, MO – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in De Soto Missouri. The body of a 61-year-old male was found Friday, January 11th a residence in the 100 block of West Lakeview Drive.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the victim was found with obvious injuries.

At present there has not been an arrest nor is anyone in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.