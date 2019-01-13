ORLANDO, FL - While people in St. Louis have been digging out of the snow, nearly 1,000 runners from the St. Louis area are breaking a sweat, running the marathon through the Disney theme parks in Orlando. Fox 2s John Brown caught up with some of them and has this report from Orlando.
Nearly 1,000 St. Louis area runners in Disney marathon
-
Teen with debilitating asthma gets trip to Orlando to run Disney 5K
-
Cold doesn’t scare runners at Go! St. Louis Halloween Race
-
MO’ Cowbell Marathon held in St. Charles Sunday morning
-
Ex-tax preparer admits to filing nearly 100 false returns
-
The Better Business Bureau: Scam tracking
-
-
In St. Louis, the night before Thanksgiving has its own name
-
Fentanyl involved in majority of St. Louis overdose deaths
-
Police believe same suspect is behind fraudulent purchases at auto dealerships
-
National Council of Negro Women honors 24 in St. Louis for community service
-
Bike ride through downtown St. Louis to benefit area food pantries
-
-
Variety volunteers build and give away over 200 bikes to local children
-
Four deaths and nearly 900 crashes attributed to snowstorm
-
Family loses everything in house fire after power outage