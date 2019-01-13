Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Nearly 1,000 St. Louis area runners in Disney marathon

ORLANDO, FL - While people in St. Louis have been digging out of the snow, nearly 1,000 runners from the St. Louis area are breaking a sweat, running the marathon through the Disney theme parks in Orlando.  Fox 2s John Brown caught up with some of them and has this report from Orlando.