Suspects in shoplifting case arrested following police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - St. Ann police report one of their officers was injured with non-life-threatening injuries in the process of chasing 2 suspects wanted for stealing from a Menard's store. Police say a man and a woman were taken into custody Sunday following the chase. The officer was injured after crashing into a median near I-270 and Highway 367 in Bellefontaine Neighbors trying to avoid an innocent bystander. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say they recovered a loaded weapon that was thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle by the male suspect. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was not stolen but the license plate on the vehicle was stolen.