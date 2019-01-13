The Thread: People Loving People

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Art Van Furniture is in the spirit of the season and has asked Tim for help (not so much with decorating...see Virginia for details). It's not really about the decorations...it's about the participation! See how The Independence Center is working alongside those with mental illness to help them reach their goals, while a local business provides employment opportunities for Independence Center members, and a young lady with Down syndrome is helping the cause by dancing. Witness how the St. Louis Soccer community has rallied around a high school goalie fighting leukemia and the way Art Van is participating with All Among Us to serve women in crisis. See love in action, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2