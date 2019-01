Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A driver may have been rescued but that is not the case for his vehicle. A van is encased in an icy pond off of Ball Drive since Friday afternoon.

FOX 2 was on the scene as we saw first responders help the driver who slid into the water. The divers tied a rope around the man who was sitting on the roof of the van.

They then worked together to pull him to shore.