Another round of wintry weather in the forecast later this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service reports that we may see more wintry weather by the end of this week. A storm appears to be heading towards St. Louis with the potential to bring rain or snow. The type of precipitation depends on whether the system takes a northern or southern path.

The weather should be dry Monday through Wednesday with temperatures below or near normal. There is a chance for rain or snow Thursday into Sunday with two different systems that may affect the area.

There is still a lot of time for the forecast to change. Stay tuned for more updates.

A look at the week ahead. Temps will slowly climb through mid-week before rain moves in early on Thurs. morning. After a break in the precip on Friday morning, we’ll see another wintry storm system move through the middle part of the country over the weekend. #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/BqNMe6MCGh — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 14, 2019