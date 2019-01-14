Bud Light promises Kansas City free beer after Super Bowl win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bud Light is promising free beer for the city that wins Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs won their first home playoff game in more than 20 years Sunday. They’re playing in the AFC Championship this weekend, with a chance to go to Super Bowl LIII.

“As promised, we’re brewing up enough beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl, and we’ll be there to celebrate.” – Tweet from Bud Light.

Fans in Kansas City are excited. Bud Light unlocked the victory fridges last year after the Cleveland Browns won their first game since December 2016. They told all of Cleveland to “go celebrate with a Bud Light. You’ve earned it.”

This year’s Super Bowl will be broadcast on February 3rd from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

As promised, we’re brewing up enough beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl, and we'll be there to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/4PS63Jjml9 — Bud Light (@budlight) January 14, 2019