Cahokia man charged in fatal stabbing

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 54-year-old Cahokia, Illinois man Monday in connection with the stabbing death of a 30-year-old over the weekend in a south city neighborhood.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing occurred January 12 around 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Delor Street, located in the Bevo neighborhood.

Police found the victim, identified as Lamarr Robinson, inside his home with a stab wound to the chest.

Robinson was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Thomas Bricker, was arrested at the scene.

Bricker was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $1 million bond.