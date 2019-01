× Car crashes into Rich & Charlie’s restaurant in west St. Louis County

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A car crashed into Rich and Charlie’s Pizza Restaurant in west St. Louis County. The accident is near the intersection of 141 and Clayton Road. One person was taken from the accident to the hospital. There appears to be extensive damage to the building’s exterior.

The restaurant is closed Monday for their winter schedule. No one was in the building at the time of the accident.