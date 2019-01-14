× Fur flies over new no-dog rule in the Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri House officials are putting a tight leash on which state representatives and staff members can bring animals to work.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a revised policy handbook says pets are antithetical to maintaining “a professional and respectful work environment free from unnecessary distractions or impediments.”

The exceptions are service animals and committee-approved “emotional support” animals. Animals also will be permitted for Department of Conservation presentations and in hearings if legislation deals with the particular species.

Democratic Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, of University City, is among at least two lawmakers who object. She regularly brought her terrier/Chihuahua mix named Lily Freedom to her office. The dog came from a litter of puppies that joined the homes of various Ferguson protesters. She says the pet restrictions are “disturbing.”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch