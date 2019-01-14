Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Illinois State Police warns of fake GoFundMe pages for fallen officer

Posted 6:10 am, January 14, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois State Police warn the public not to donate to a GoFundMe account for a fallen trooper.

According to ISP facebook post, the family has not started or created any type of Gofundme campaigns for 34-year-old trooper Christopher Lambert.

This warning comes after a vehicle struck Lambert and flung his body several feet on Saturday, January 13.

The incident happened on Interstate 294 about 25 miles north of Chicago while he investigated a traffic crash.

Lambert leaves behind a wife and a one-year-old child.