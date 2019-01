× Money Saver – Save up to 80% off Nordstrom Rack Outerwear

ST. LOUIS – After the snowfall bone-chilling cold is heading our way.

Head to Nordstrom Rack online and save up to 80-percent or more on women’s outerwear.

Check out brand names like Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, the North Face, and other designers.

Shipping is free when you spend $100 dollars otherwise add $7.95.