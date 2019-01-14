× Pedestrians get more time to cross busy downtown St. Louis intersections

ST. LOUIS -.Pedestrians will be getting a little more time to walk across St. Louis downtown streets.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, the St. Louis City has reprogrammed walk lights at more than 80 corners. Many of the reported affected walk lights are on Tucker Boulevard, Market Street, Washington Avenue, and Olive Street.

Pedestrians will get a go signal up to four seconds before motorists are given a green light.

This is part of the city’s effort to reduce pedestrian fatalities.