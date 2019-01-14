Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We've got a pair of adorable puppies in the station as our pets of the week! Simon and Lillybelle are 2-month-old terrier/bulldog mixes.

They came from a litter of five pups and will be available or adoption later this week.

Simon and Lillybelle are snuggly, sweet, and social! They have been around other animals and people and get along well with both.

Please note that Simon and Lillybelle will grow up to be rather large dogs.

You can visit Simon and Lillybelle at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.