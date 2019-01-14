× Suspect charged in Calverton Park homicide

ST. LOUIS, MO- Monday night, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced an arrest and charge connected to the weekend murder of a 68 year-old man in Calverton Park Sunday.

Authorities have charged Jeffrey E. Tod, 53, of Calverton Park with 2nd degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in connection with Kenneth Linzie’s death. Linzie’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a garage on Williams Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

Tod is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.