‘The Who’ are coming to St. Louis this spring

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Who are coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri this spring. The 2019 “Moving On” North American Tour will be in St. Louis on May 23, 2019. This tour is their first return to the states since their 2017 Las Vegas residency. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 18 at LiveNation.com. FOX 2 will be giving away tickets later this week.

The Who will also be releasing their first album of new songs in thirteen years later this year. On stage, the line-up will be rounded out by familiar Who players featuring guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey, and complemented by some of the best orchestras in the U.S. and Canada.

2019 North American Tour Dates

Summer Dates

May 7 / Van Andel Arena / Grand Rapids, MI

May 9 / KeyBank Center / Buffalo, NY

May 11 / Jiffy Lube Live / Bristow, VA

May 13 / Madison Square Garden / New York, NY

May 16 / Bridgestone Arena / Nashville, TN

May 16 / Bridgestone Arena / Nashville, TN May 18 / Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center / Noblesville, IN

May 21 / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre / Chicago, IL

May 23 / Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis /

Maryland Heights, MO

May 25 / Citizens Bank Park / Philadelphia, PA

May 28 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI

May 30 / PPG Paints Arena / Pittsburgh, PA

June 1 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON

Fall Dates