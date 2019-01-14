Waterloo IL man charged with murder

WATERLOO, IL – Sunday, January 13, 2019, Monroe County State’s Attorney, SA Charis Hitzemann charged 30-year-old Kyle M. Roider with the murder of an individual in Waterloo Friday, January 11, 2019.

The Waterloo Police Department arrested Roider this past Friday after an investigation with other local law enforcement agencies led them to Roider. The department said the investigation was initiated after being summoned to assist EMS for subject found unresponsive in a basement in Waterloo just after 3 pm Friday afternoon.

The death of the individual was classified as suspicious in nature and a death investigation was started.

Roider is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail with no bond on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.