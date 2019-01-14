× Wounded man comes upon crash scene along I-55, stops for help

ST. LOUIS – An early morning accident investigation quickly becomes a shooting investigation.

St. Louis County Police responded to an accident on I-55 and Butler Hill Road around 12:00 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived on the scene an unknown victim drove up near the scene, got out of his car and collapsed.

FOX 2 is told he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.