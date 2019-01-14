Wounded man comes upon crash scene along I-55, stops for help
ST. LOUIS – An early morning accident investigation quickly becomes a shooting investigation.
St. Louis County Police responded to an accident on I-55 and Butler Hill Road around 12:00 a.m. Monday.
When police arrived on the scene an unknown victim drove up near the scene, got out of his car and collapsed.
FOX 2 is told he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.