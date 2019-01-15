× 60-year-old man wanted in Columbia, Mo. murder

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A 60-year-old man is charged in a fatal shooting in what prosecutors say was a dispute over a handgun.

Garland Wisley was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 38-year-old John Albers, of Boone County.

Wisely has not been arrested. A warrant has been issued and bond was set at $1 million cash.

Albers was found dead from a gunshot to the head on Sunday.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Boone County detective Clark Lunsford wrote in charging documents that witnesses reported Wisley and Albers were arguing over a handgun before the shooting.

Wisley has a nearly 30-year criminal record. At the time of the shooting, he was being sought on a failure to appear warrant for sentencing on drug possession and trespassing charges.

