Bommarito inspires community to donate to ‘Spirit of St. Louis’ charities

ST. LOUIS - Time is running out there are only 3 days left to donate your $10 to three Spirit of St. Louis charities - Alzheimer's Association, Marygrove or Heatupstlouis.org. The deadline is Friday, January 18 at 4:59 p.m.

You will be then entered to win a 2018 Mazda 6, or a GMC Canyon or a Honda CR-V.courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group . President, John Bommarito and Vice President Chuck Wallis surprised the charities with a $50,000 donation to kick off The Spirit of St. Louis in November.

The winner will be awarded live, on Fox 2 News on Friday, January 25 during the 6:00 p.m. newscast.