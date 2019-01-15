Cigna and Express Scripts employees help feed St. Louis area school children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Cigna and Express Scripts employees are helping ‘Blessings in a Backpack’ to feed some St. Louis area school, children. Tuesday some employees they spent their lunch stacking snacks in backpacks.

At the University of Missouri St. Louis campus, Express Scripts and Cigna services employees spent their lunch hour to make sure others will get fed.

The newly combined Cigna and Express Scripts held a video conference town hall meeting for more than 74,000 employees.

The healthier kids for our future backpack event kicked off the $25-million-dollar five-year campaign to communities nationwide, working with the nonprofit organization, Blessings in a Backpack.

Students in the Normandy School District will receive 3,000 bags put together by these Cigna and Express Scripts employees.

The newly combined company has big plans for fighting hunger nationwide.