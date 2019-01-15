Deadly Overland shooting leaves police looking for witnesses and a suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo - Monday evening a man was shot and killed near a fast food restaurant in Overland.

The shooting took place right along the busy street of Page Blvd near the McDonald's Restaurant at Page and Ashby.

Police responded to the area around 7:30 p.m., and found the unknown victim shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigations are looking to talk to a witness who allegedly ran up to a car after the shooting, knocked on the window and asked the driver to call 911.

We are told that witness then left the scene.

Authorities are going through surveillance video from nearby businesses and talking with other witnesses who say they heard an altercation before gunfire erupted.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Overland Police Department at (314) 428-1212 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.