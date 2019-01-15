× Former Senator McCaskill starts new job as political analyst on cable news

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill has a new job. She will be joining MSNBC as a political analyst. Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski made the announcement Tuesday during an interview with McCaskill.

Two-term incumbent Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill was defeated by Republican Josh Hawley in November in a race that had national attention for months. The race as a tossup less than a week before election day.

McCaskill’s seat had long been a target for the GOP, still smarting over her 2012 win over Rep. Todd Akin. Despite talk of a potential Democratic Party “Blue Wave” nationally, McCaskill was seen as vulnerable in Missouri, a state Trump carried by 18.5 points in 2016 and Mitt Romney carried by nearly 9 points in 2012.

A former prosecutor and State Auditor, McCaskill established a long track record in government. When she left the Senate earlier this month, McCaskill was the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, and a senior member of the Armed Services Committee.

McCaskill lives in St. Louis with her husband and is a grandmother of 11.