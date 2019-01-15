Freezing drizzle may lead to slick roads overnight

ST. LOUIS, MO -Light mist and drizzle will be sticking around after temperatures again drop below freezing tonight. So the National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8:00pm Tuesday to 9:00am Wednesday due to the chance of freezing drizzle. While only a light glaze is expected for metro St. Louis and communities north, it only takes a little bit of ice to cause problems.

Slick spots will likely develop on sidewalks and driveways. Roads may also develop icy patches. Slow down and use caution while driving.

For road information in Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636. In Illinois, call 1-800-452-4368.