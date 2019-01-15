How Heat Up St. Louis helps those in need stay warm in the winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Fox 2 has teamed up with Bommarito Automotive Group to give you a chance to win a new car, truck, or SUV. But time is running out! There are only three days left to donate $10 to one or all three charities for a chance to the vehicle of your dreams, courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

Call now to donate at 1-800-782-2222. The deadline is Friday, January 18 at 4:59 p.m. We will be taking calls at the Contact 2 Call Center until this afternoon. After today, you can go online to fox2now.com or kplr11.com.

You can select one or all three Spirit of St. Louis charities – Heat Up St. Louis, the Alzheimer’s Association, or Marygrove.

Rev. Earl Nance Jr., chair emeritus of Heat Up St. Louis, visits the Fox 2 News call center to discuss what Heat Up St. Louis does for the community and why your donations are important to the cause.