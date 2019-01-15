Injured St. Ann officer recalls “crazy” Sunday police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO - In a Fox 2 exclusive, St. Ann police release video of what the chief calls one of the craziest police chases he's ever seen. The pursuit it ended with a crash that had Good Samaritans pulling the injured officer from the wreckage.

Tonight, that officer talked exclusively with Fox 2’s Mandy Murphy about what he went through.

This is exclusive dash camera video from Sunday’s police chase that started in St. Ann and stretched into Illinois and back into Missouri with speeds up to 110 miles an hour.

And this is how it all ended with a St. Ann police officers car crashing into a median at I-270 and Highway 367.

Sgt. Dave Campos was the officer behind the wheel, “After he assaulted one of our officers I had to make the decision that we've got to stop this,” said Campos.

Sgt. Campos has a black eye, fractured nose, and a concussion.

The police pursuit started when a man and a woman stole a truckload of items from the Menard’s in St. Ann.

“He was going into oncoming traffic, running red lights, stop signs everything under the sun. this guy was not going to stop for nothing.”

Dash camera video shows the chase moving from North County into Illinois. Suddenly you see the driver handing the passenger a gun, which she throws out the window. That's when a second officer in the black car moves in front of the speeding truck to try to box him in.

Instead, the truck hits the officer and takes off.

That's when Campos says it was time to end the chase, “This pursuit had gone on too long. I didn't want him to hit some innocent soccer mom. I was not going to tolerate that.”

At Highway 367 and I- 270 Sgt. Campos tries to stop the truck, but the icy conditions caused him to spin out of control, “I hydroplaned over the snow…the partial median and I went into 367 and into the concrete wall. Once I hit the snow and I was sliding at that point it…I was going for the ride, that's all I could do. I felt my face bleeding and after that, I don't remember.”

The video shows a couple of people rushing to help St. Campos.

“A couple of Good Samaritans had pulled me out of my vehicle and actually drug me across the highway and sat me on the shoulder where it was safe.”

The man and woman in the truck crashed and were arrested.

St. Ann Chief Aaron Jimenez who is outspoken about his support of police chases says this case also marks a change in the St. Louis County Prosecutors Office where people are charged for running from police.

“One of his promises he made was that people who flee from police are going to get charged and this is the first time that we took something down there in quite some time that he's initially getting charged with resisting arrest by flight,” said Aaron Jimenez, St. Ann Police Chief.

Travis Jones of Jennings is charged with resisting arrest and stealing. Kimberly Bluiett of St. Louis is charged with stealing.

More charges are likely because Chief Jimenez says the gun was stolen, they crossed state lines, assaulted an officer and both are convicted felons.