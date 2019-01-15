× More nasty weather could complicate power restoration effort

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Utility officials say it may take until Thursday to finish restoring power in the Kansas City area after last week’s winter blast and forecasts for more bad weather won’t help.

The Kansas City Star reports that about 175,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers were without electricity at some point after a storm that started Friday dumped up to 10 inches of heavy, wet snow in the area. By Tuesday morning, about 20,000 remained in the dark.

KCP&L spokeswoman Katie McDonald says it’s the “worst storm” the utility has seen in decades. McDonald says more than 1,500 line workers, engineers, tree-trimmers and other staff members are working to restore electrical power.

But she warned that forecasts calling for freezing rain, black ice and sleet this week could slow the effort.