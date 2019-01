× Officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north city.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. The suspect is said to be conscious and breathing.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

No other information was made available.

We have an officer involved shooting near Natural Bridge and Union. We have no information on injuries at this time. We will keep you updated as information is available. — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) January 15, 2019